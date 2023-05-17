PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Recovery teams are searching for a teenager after he was last seen getting swept under the Bridge of the Gods Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Pacific Northwest Coast Guard, the 19-year-old male first entered the Columbia River at the marina by Thunder Island in the Cascade Locks area. Authorities say the emergency call came in around 1:17 p.m.

Rescue teams searched the area by boat and helicopter, but according to the Hood River Sheriff’s Office, “spill ways were open at the dam at the time, so searching below the dam in case.”

Officials tell KOIN 6 News that at this point, it’s a recovery situation. They plan to resume searching Thursday morning.

The teenager’s identity has yet to be released.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.