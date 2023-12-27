PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new lawsuit accuses a Coffee Creek Correctional Facility corrections officer of sexually assaulting a former inmate while she was seeking medical care at a hospital, according to court documents.

The complaint, filed Dec. 15, claims that the plaintiff was working in the correctional facility’s kitchen when she sliced off a portion of her thumb in a meat slicer that was missing a safety guard in Dec. 2021, and was taken to Meridian Park Hospital by Corrections Officer Shawn Guerrero, as first reported by Willamette Week.

The lawsuit alleges, “while plaintiff was alone in the hospital room with defendant Guerrero, he dropped his pants and required plaintiff to perform oral sex on him.”

At the time, the corrections facility had a “’Rule of Three,’” which meant an inmate and a correctional officer could not be alone together, court documents note. Despite the rule, Guerrero took the plaintiff to the hospital alone, the suit claims.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Guerrero multiple times for comment but has not heard back.

The lawsuit alleges Guerrero violated the Eighth Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment by using “his position of authority to require plaintiff to perform a sex act while waiting for medical treatment at the hospital.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the Oregon Department of Corrections said they have received the complaint from the plaintiff but cannot comment at this time.