PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Getting to the gorge this summer is about to get a lot easier thanks to some new transportation options.

With over two million visitors every year, the Columbia River Gorge is offering new car-free ways to get to the waterfall corridor to help ease traffic and parking congestion.

“Partners in the region have been noticing all of the congestion and the traffic and pulling together to figure out better ways to get visitors and help them have good experiences and help with the safety issues that are out there,” said Lizzie Keenan, with the Mt. Hood and Columbia River Gorge Regional Tourism Alliance.

The new transportation options includes the dog-friendly Sasquatch Shuttle in Bridal Veil, which offers a multi-stop tour along the Historic Columbia River Highway.

Additionally, the Gorge is offering the open-air Multnomah Falls Trolley with hop-on, hop-off service — taking riders on a tour of the waterfalls in the area. Other transportation options include the Columbia Gorge Express and the Mt. Hood Express.

