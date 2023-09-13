PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Common is one of those rappers’ rappers — all the big names cite his influence, and his sensible soul vibe makes his work palatable for those who can’t take the harshness of ye olde “gangsta” rap or trap. Hearing him perform with the Oregon Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall will be quite a trip.

First violin had better move her chair back as the Chicago legend patrols the Schnitz.

Hip hop is officially 50 years old and the Symphony is reaching out to popular music lovers to stay relevant. Older folks may have distant memories of “Resurrection” (1994) and “Be” (2005). It’s time to relive them, but this time in the house of power.

Common not only has a melodic style, hot diction and a rigid moral compass, but he also has a career beyond hip-hop as a film producer, poet, activist and actor. Listen out for “Love of My Life,” and “Glory” (from “Selma”) and nod along. Just don’t get him started on dogs and yoga.

Tickets and more: orsymphony.org.