Community serves up questions about Beaverton In-N-Out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In-N-Out Burger officials met virtually with Beaverton residents to discuss a potential new location on Monday night.

Those officials are currently considering a spot near Southwest 107th Avenue and Beaverton Hillsday Highway for the newest In-N-Out location. It is one of two more places in the area where the popular California-based burger chain is thinking about expanding to in the coming months. The second proposed location is at Tigard’s Bridgeport Village.

During Monday night’s meeting, people got the chance to share their thoughts about the Beaverton location. As you might’ve predicted — most questions were about traffic.

The company says it doesn’t want you to notice the line unless you’re trying to get a burger.

“We have been successful in implementing that,” one official explained.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow up on the progress for both locations. The closest In-N-Out to Portland is currently in Keizer, which opened up one year ago.