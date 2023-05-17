PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a decrease in March, Oregon’s unemployment rate continued the downward trend and dropped another 4% in April.

A report by the Oregon Employment Department shared that nonfarm employment rose by 1,600 jobs, with large gains in the “other services” and health care and social assistance industries, which gained 1,700 and 900 jobs respectively.

The “other services” industry combines several job categories including repair, maintenance, laundry, religious organizations and social advocacy organizations.

Not all industries grew in April though, with construction losing 1,000 jobs and manufacturing losing 600 jobs.

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped 4% in April (Oregon Employment Department)

Overall, since April 2022, the report said Oregon has gained 38,400 nonfarm jobs, 11,500 of which were in the health care and social assistance industry.