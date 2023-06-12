PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Interstate 95 overpass collapsed in Philadelphia Sunday after a tanker truck hauling possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline crashed and caught fire underneath it. Transportation officials say it’s possible something like this could occur in Oregon if a fire of that magnitude were to ignite under an overpass.

Don Hamilton, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said he and other employees can’t remember a fire in Oregon that compares to what occurred recently in Philadelphia.

Investigators say the driver of the tractor-trailer hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp and flipped the truck on its side before it caught fire underneath northbound I-95. The truck had the capacity to hold up to 8,500 gallons of gasoline.

Engineers are studying the damage to the highway and one engineer from Drexel University told CBS News he thinks extreme heat is the main reason the I-95 bridge collapsed.

It appears the overpass is made of steel girders and concrete, the same materials used in Oregon’s freeways.

“Any explosion of 8,500 gallons of gasoline under an underpass is going to cause some serious problems under a highway system. There’s really not much we can do to combat something like that if we had a similar situation here in Oregon,” Hamilton said.

The state’s highway system is not immune to a significant fire and fires have caused problems on highways and interstates in the past, just not to the same extent seen in Philadelphia

Hamilton said the impact of a fire like this on Oregon’s transportation system depends on several factors including the height of the tunnel or bridge, its length and the nature of the fire – how hot is it burning and what is it burning?

Sometimes ODOT sees propane tank fires under overpasses or bridges from people using stoves to stay warm or cook food. These are usually much smaller in scale than what occurred in Philadelphia.

Hamilton pointed out that vehicles hauling certain hazardous materials are not allowed to travel through the Vista Ridge Tunnel on Highway 26 in Oregon to help avoid situations like the one in Philadelphia. The tunnel is marked with signs informing truck drivers they’ll need to take a different route.

As cleanup continues and the overpass is repaired across the country, ODOT plans to monitor the progress and the investigation.

“We want to find out if there are any lessons learned that we can draw from this too, both in the recovery – how are they going to be rebuilding this – but also to find out what happened,” Hamilton said.

He said Oregon tries to build a resilient transportation system and hopes that although this disaster will be difficult to repair, new, useful information will come from it.