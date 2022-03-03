PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you live in southwest Tigard, there’s a chance you could’ve seen some mischievous goats running past your window on Wednesday.

According to officials, three goats escaped from a yard along Southwest 95th Avenue. The Tigard Police Department says one of their Community Service Officers was called to “help wrangle them back to safety.”

With the help of a neighbor, the officer was able to catch the goats after a few tries. Each goat is back home.

Watch the full video of these goats’ wild adventure above.