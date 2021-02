PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to change up your work space at home, one company has many solutions to solve all kinds of WFH dilemmas.

Kohr Harlan went out to the Fully furniture store to get more details on creating a healthy workspace.

Fully’s flagship showroom is located at 1010 SE Water Avenue. Check out their selection of desks, chairs and more in person or visit the their website.