Crews rescue man trapped under lumber on freight train

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters were able to rescue a man who was trapped underneath stacks of lumber on a freight train early Saturday.

The man told emergency crews with Clackamas Fire he got onto the train Friday in Eugene and fell into a stack of lumber. He was reportedly trapped in the wood overnight and wasn’t found until an inspector heard someone yelling from one of the cars.

Responding crews began the rescue process just before 8 a.m. while the train was stopped in the area of Lawnfield Road and Minuteman Way near Camp Withycombe. Because of the trapped man’s limited mobility, the rescue team used a rope and aerial ladder to free him. After being evaluated for injuries, he was taken to a nearby hospital for further examination.

The rescue took a little more than an hour, according to officials.

The status of the man remains unknown.