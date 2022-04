PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person who went overboard into the Columbia River late Friday morning, officials say.

Rescue crews are looking in the water, on land and by air near Crims Island, according to a tweet made by USCG.

The Cowlitz Sheriff’s Department is also helping in the search.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article once more information becomes available.