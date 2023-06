PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Highway 26 is closed in both directions after a reported hay truck fire near the Jackson School Road exit, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue announced just after 1:40 p.m.

Just before 2:20 p.m., TVF&R reported that a bulk of the fire was knocked down.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

It is not clear what sparked the hay truck fire.

This is a developing story.