Crews stop sewage leak coming from private pipe in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City of Portland crews were able to quickly redirect a sewage leak that was found coming out of a private pipe in southwest Portland on Friday.

The crews found the sewage coming from a private pipe on the 5700 block of Southwest Multnomah Boulevard around 3 p.m. They discovered the sewage was leaking into Woods Creek, a tributary of Fanno Creek.

The leak was stopped by 9 p.m. when crews installed a pumping system that directed the flow from the pipe into the city’s sewer system.

The public has been asked to avoid Woods Creek and Fanno Creek for at least 48 hours as a precaution. Warning signs have been posted and the city is investigating the incident further.