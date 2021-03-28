Crews stop sewer spill at Mall 205

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A blocked sewer main led to an overflow Saturday, March 27, in the parking lot of Home Depot at Mall 205 in Southeast Portland, as well as at the grounds of a nearby elementary school and commercial building.

The Bureau of Environmental Services said city crews responded around 10 a.m. to reports of a release near Southeast 106th Avenue and Southeast Cherry Blossom Road. They found sewage overflowing from floor drains and toilets in a commercial building, and also at an elementary school that has been closed for spring break. The sewage overflowed to both building’s grounds, including a closed playground.

In addition, sewage backed up in city pipes overflowed to the Mall 205 parking lot.

Crews stopped the release at 2 p.m,. the environmental services bureau said.

As a precaution, the public is advised to heed warning signs in the parking lot to avoid the possibility of contact with bacteria. The remaining affected areas are not open to the public.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the blockage to the sewer main.

