Ben Martin said the truck would help him expand the nonprofit and help build victory gardens for veterans.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A brand new Ford F-250 was given to a veteran on Wednesday to help his business, Dauntless Wine.

Ben Martin is the president of the Dauntless Veteran Foundation, which helps veterans translate their skills to farms. On Tuesday, Progressive and its partners awarded Martin with the new truck.

“This is going to completely change the way we’re able to run our operations and guarantee that we’re safe on the road, really,” he said.

Dauntless Wine has a tasting room in downtown Forest Grove open Wednesday through Saturday.