The entrance to a David’s Bridal store is seen Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — David’s Bridal, one of the largest wedding dress retailers, will potentially close its five stores in Oregon come summer after it recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

David’s Bridal alerted the state in a mandatory Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, commonly referred to as a WARN notice, that the Oregon stores — located in Beaverton, Salem, Happy Valley, Eugene and Medford — will face “mass layoffs” and even closures.

The layoffs will likely happen between June 12 and August 11, the notice states, but the company has not confirmed the total number expected.

For now, the retailer says stores will remain open and orders will continue to be fulfilled.

David’s Bridal bankruptcy filing came just days after it announced 9,000 positions would be cut in the U.S. The Pennsylvania-based company employs over 11,000 employees nationwide.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but managed to continue the business.