KOIN 6 News will be live streaming the trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fourth day of testimony in the murder trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy is expected to begin around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Prosecutors will call more witnesses to the stand.

Crampton Brophy, 71, is accused of killing her husband, Chef Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland on June 2, 2018.

Wednesday, the court heard from six different witnesses, two of them were law enforcement members, two examined Daniel Brophy’s body, one was his former coworker, and the other was his mother.

Takeaways from Wednesday: