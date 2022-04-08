PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fifth day of testimony in the murder trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy is expected to begin around 9 a.m. Friday.

Prosecutors will call more witnesses to the stand.

Crampton Brophy, 71, is accused of killing her husband, Chef Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland on June 2, 2018.

Thursday, the court heard from two people who worked with Daniel at OCI. His parents also testified.

KOIN News will livestream the trial.

Here are 6 takeaways from the trial on Thursday: