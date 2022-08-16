PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A death investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 on Saturday, authorities said.

In a release on Tuesday, Oregon State Police said troopers responded at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the highway near milepost 89. Once there, troopers say they found 32-year-old Kevin Lilly deceased.

Anyone that saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car in the area between midnight and 2:30 a.m. is asked to contact OSP at *677 or 800-442-0776 and reference case number SP22-210574.

Officials did not immediately release the cause or manner of Lilly’s death.

OSP and the Clatsop County Major Crime Team are handling the investigation.