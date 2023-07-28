Investigators say he was not wearing a lifejacket.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A teenager was found dead in Triangle Lake after drowning in a capsized canoe Thursday evening, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the canoe tipped into the lake around 7:45 p.m. and bystanders began searching for the 17-year-old boy when he did not resurface. Divers found him in the water, deceased, around 10:45 p.m.

The name of the teenager was not released and investigators say he was not wearing a lifejacket. No further details have been shared with the public.

