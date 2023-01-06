PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River. 

River patrol deputies responded after receiving a report of two people found unresponsive on a boat west of the railroad bridge near Hayden Island. 

The deputies found the two people, a man and a woman, dead at the scene. 

Detectives responded to investigate. 

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies will be transferred to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies. 