PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
River patrol deputies responded after receiving a report of two people found unresponsive on a boat west of the railroad bridge near Hayden Island.
The deputies found the two people, a man and a woman, dead at the scene.
Detectives responded to investigate.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies will be transferred to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies.