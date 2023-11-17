The dog, dubbed Trooper, will go home with a public utility crew member who found him

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After surviving a shot to the head last weekend, a recovered golden retriever will be adopted by a “forever family” on Saturday. His new name? Trooper, of course.

The 1-year-old was left for dead on Mount St. Helens after he was bound and shot by a previous owner. Public utility crew members found him on Nov. 2.

Trooper was found on Spirit Lake Highway, about two miles from the Coldwater Bridge. Crews with Cowlitz Public Utility District helped bring the dog from the highway to the humane society, who immediately began care.

X-rays showed the dog was shot “execution style” in the head, with the bullet hitting his eye and lodging in his jaw. When he was found, the dog had a leather collar attached to a green Seattle Mariners leash.

The Cowlitz County Humane Society helped him recover over the week so that one of the crew members could officially adopt him on Saturday.

On Nov. 8, the humane society posted “our favorite good boy… will be meeting with his forever family for a meet-and-greet with their dogs.”

The investigation into who shot the dog continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cowlitz County Animal Control at 360-577-0151.