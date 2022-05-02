Doggone rescue: Blue heeler falls down buried pipe

Gaston fire crews needed an excavator to help free to the trapped dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Using heavy equipment and shovels, firefighters in Gaston rescued a 12-year-old blue heeler that fell down a drainage pipe Sunday morning.

Firefighters worked for over an hour to rescue Blue Jean the blue heeler.

Gaston Rural Fire District said it received a call to help the dog shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The dog had fallen down a 12-inch pipe that was buried about 3.5 feet deep.

After hours of digging, a lieutenant from the Hillsboro Fire Department arrived with an excavator and quickly moved enough dirt to uncover the pipe.

At around 11 a.m., crews finally pulled the dog from the pipe.

Gaston Rural Fire District rescued a dog that had fallen down a 12-inch buried pipe on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Photo courtesy Gaston Rural Fire District

She was tired from the stressful ordeal, but overall happy to be out, the fire district said in a Facebook post.

Blue Jean spent the rest of the day drying off and resting at home with her owners.