Domaine Serene reopens outdoor tasting experiences

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Domaine Serene, known for their award-winning selection of wines, now has an outdoor tasting event!

You can book a reservation now to attend their outdoor tasting experience at the winery’s clubhouse vineyard atrium. Domaine Serene is offering an array of tasting experiences, from a member’s flight to what they call a “Signature Experience.”

The winery will be holding tastings every Friday, Saturday and Sunday — reservations are required. Find more information on their website.

