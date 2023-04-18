A rolled flight tasting is one of the options WeedBar offers for weddings and events. (Styled by Catherine Goldberg, Photography by Abby Mahler Photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Thursday marks 4/20, an unofficial holiday that many American cannabis consumers use to celebrate the drug.

And while weed advocates in states like Missouri will (legally) honor the holiday for the first time this year, Oregonians have been able to do so since 2015 — but there are still regulations people should keep in mind so their 4/20 plans aren’t thwarted.

Since July 1, 2015, Measure 91 has allowed Oregon residents above the age of 21 to use, buy, possess and grow recreational marijuana. However, there are limitations to how much cannabis people can possess in public spaces, and grow in private spaces.

According to the City of Portland, Oregonians can grow up to four marijuana plants on their private property and possess no more than eight ounces of usable cannabis in their residence. “Usable cannabis” is defined as the dried leaves and flowers that come from the marijuana plant.

Outside of their homes, Oregonians can carry up to one ounce of weed on their person. Although, cannabis consumers can only use the drug at their residence or private property — not in public spaces. This includes places such as parks, streets, schools and lobbies.

The City of Portland says consuming marijuana in public places is a class B violation with a fine of up to $1,000.

Driving under the influence of marijuana is also punishable and illegal in every state, despite the use of the drug being lawful in places like Oregon.

According to What’s Legal Oregon, transporting marijuana across state lines is prohibited even if the other state has legalized it.

What’s Legal Oregon additionally says it’s legal for cannabis consumers over the age of 21 to give or receive the drug as a gift, which could be good news to those who celebrate 4/20.