On a hot day or any time you're craving something sweet, try one of these Portland shave ice shops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland has a competitive ice cream scene with companies like Salt & Straw and Fifty Licks. But on a day when it’s hot and you’re looking for a cold treat, don’t sleep on Portland’s shave ice.

Shave ice businesses are scattered around the city, from downtown to North and outer Northeast.

Here are five places to try the next time the temperature heats up on Portland.

You don’t have to travel to the beautiful Hawaiian island of Kauai to get a taste of it. Wailua Shave Ice, which is based in Kapa’a, has a second location in downtown Portland. Customers can choose fresh guava, pineapple or mango juice for their shave ice or get the classic rainbow cup. Options include things like shave ice with fresh fruit, coconut foam or Nutella on top. For people who want something besides shave ice, Wailua Shave Ice also serves butter mochi, lemon peel gummies and Li Hing lemon peel red vines.

1022 W Burnside St. Portland, OR 97209

It’s not just Hawaii that claims to have shave ice fame. New Orleans is also known for its snowballs, a mound of fluffy shaved ice that can be customized with flavors and syrups. Hana’s Authentic New Orleans Snowballs and More is a food cart on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that’s serving up the special cold treats. The family-run business says people can visit the cart or book it for private summer events.

Located at NE Jessup St. and NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Portland

Ohana means family in Hawaiian and Ohana Dessert & Shave Ice wants you to be a part of their family by visiting their restaurant. The Hawaiian Café has two locations, one on Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland and the other on Southeast Main Street in Milwaukie. The café offers a variety of shave ice flavors and customers can have it served on either vanilla ice cream or housemade haupia (coconut) ice cream.

6320 NE Sandy Blvd. Portland, OR 97213

10608 SE Main St. Milwaukie, OR 97222

A trip to Oaks Amusement Park on a hot day isn’t complete without a cold shave ice from Island Daydream. The snow-like ice is shaved from a solid block. This food cart will make amusement park guests feel like they’re at a fair or a carnival. Some flavors include cherry, lemon-lime, tiger’s blood, piña colada, and more. There are also all-natural flavors and sugar-free flavors. Island Daydream adds a scoop of ice cream to the bottom of the cup. They call this the “buried treasure.”

7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

After opening in March, Snowy Village has endured a cold spring anticipating warmer days. Now that they’re here, the business is ready to serve cool treats. The Korean dessert café has locations in Seattle and Bellevue and the Portland shop is its newest. The café serves fruity bingsoo, which is a milk-based Korean shaved ice dessert with sweet toppings. On its Instagram page, Snowy Village shared photos of bingsoo topped with fruit, cream and chocolate.

3912 N Vancouver Ave #105, Portland, OR 97227