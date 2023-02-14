Firefly Extracts brand vaping cartridges were recalled by the OLCC for containing prohibited additives. (OLCC)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The OLCC expanded a notice originally placed Jan. 12 on Tuesday to recall three additional production batches of cannabis vape cartridges sold under the brand names Firefly Extracts or Smoke-Rite Wellness.

According to the notice, about 7,000 cartridges have been sold from the 10 batches manufactured by Plank Road Laboratories, a licensed marijuana processor in Hillsboro.

The OLCC estimates that 500 units are still in the market.

The notice states that “the recalled items contain CBN, an artificially derived cannabinoid and CBC, a synthetic cannabinoid.”

According to Oregon law, inhalable products cannot contain artificially derived cannabinoids like CBN. Oregon law also prohibits synthetic CBC.

Officials advise consumers to destroy any of the recalled items listed below:

Product name: Firefly – “Purple Kush 8:1” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/27/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 06/21/2022 Product name: Firefly – “Suver Haze” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/24/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 03/11/2022 Product name: Firefly – “T-1” or “High CBD 8:1” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/19/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 05/19/2022 Product name: Firefly – “Cherry Wife 8:1” or “High CBD Blend 8” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 02/13/2022 Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “Cherry Wife 1:1” or “High CBD Blend 1” or “High CBD Blend 1:1” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 10/23/2021 Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “Cherry Wife 2:1” or “High CBD Blend 2” or “High CBD Blend 2:1” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 09/09/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 12/12/2021 Product name: Firefly or Smoke-Rite Wellness – “Cherry Wife 10:1” or “High CBD Blend 10” or “High CBD Blend 10:1” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 07/27/2021 (Label ID 5658 or 344) | Sold starting 08/16/2021 Product name: Firefly – “El Jefe” or “High CBD Blend 0” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 07/15/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 07/28/2021 Product name: Firefly – “Sour Space Candy” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 05/03/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 05/09/2021 Product name: Firefly – “High CBD Blend 0” vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 12/1/2020 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 12/24/2020

Although the OLCC has yet to receive any health-related complaints about the recalled products, consumers with concerns should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222.