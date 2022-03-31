Hamilton lottery launches April 1, granting residents a chance to "be in the room where it happens."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hoping to see the hit musical Hamilton? Tomorrow could be your shot!

Beginning Friday, Portlanders will have a chance to “be in the room where it happens,” as the Tony Award-winning musical will launch its popular digital Ham4Ham ticket lottery.

Broadway in Portland Producer Jeffrey Seller announced the lottery Thursday, confirming that 40 lucky winners will be chosen for each of the show’s performances at the Keller Auditorium in Portland.

“A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each,” Broadway in Portland stated. “The lottery will first open at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1 and will close at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7 for tickets to performances from April 13–16.”

According to the release, the digital lottery system will repeat on a weekly basis for the following performances until the show is slated to close on May 1.

HAMILTON – And Peggy National Tour, Company 6. Photo by Joan Marcus (Courtesy Broadway in Portland)

How to enter

Those looking to win tickets can enter the lottery for free via the official HAMILTON app, which is currently available to download for both iOS and Android devices here.

Lottery entries will open at 10:00 a.m. each Friday and close at noon the following Thursday for tickets to the upcoming week’s performances.

According to the release, email and mobile notifications will be sent out to those who have entered every Thursday afternoon, revealing whether or not they have won. However, it may be wise to keep notifications on, as winners will have just two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

The lucky winners can purchase up to two tickets, which they can pick up with a valid ID at will call within two hours prior to the performance.

For more details regarding lottery rules visit here. For residents who want to see the show, but are afraid to risk “throwing away their shot,” tickets for Hamilton are currently available for purchase online.

Vaccine and mask requirements currently remain in place for all performances.