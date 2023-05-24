PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Author H.W. “Buzz” Bernard’s new book “Down A Dark Road” follows Brigadier General James B. Thayer’s journey through Europe in 1945 as a young officer in conflict with the German SS — culminating with his discovery and liberation of the Nazi Gunskirchen death camp in Austria during World War II.

Thayer’s son, John Thayer, with the Thayer Family Foundation, joined Bernard on Everyday Northwest to talk about the new book.

The Thayer Family Foundation is also holding its Memorial Day Giving Campaign surrounding the book.

Watch the video above to learn more.