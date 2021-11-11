Downpour slows morning commute across Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not very pretty out there on the roads.

As heavy showers move through the Portland metro, Thursday morning’s commute is taking a hit. In addition to traffic slowdowns caused by flood conditions on the roads, Trip Check is reporting various crashes along Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 on the city’s east side and near the downtown area.

Very few details are available on any of the crashes. KOIN 6 News has a crew riding through the area in Mobile 6 and will provide updates when new information is available.

Pockets of heavy rainfall ⚠️ will continue across the Portland metro and valley this morning. Be extra cautious of rainwater ponding on roadways. Showers ease up this afternoon. Full forecast on @KOINNews now! #orwx pic.twitter.com/zFSPxQSrUk — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) November 11, 2021

These pockets of heavy rainfall are expected to continue in the metro and valley throughout the morning. Showers will likely ease up by the afternoon and temps could reach the mid-60s.

This is part of the latest atmospheric river coming our way: the Pineapple Express!

The Pineapple Express is a plume of moisture that is coming from the Hawaii region, which is the reason for the name — however, it’s worth noting not all atmospheric rivers come directly from the Pineapple State. Rain will be in the forecast through the remainder of the week, but there will be a few windows that produce higher values.

A Flood Watch will be put into place Thursday at noon and it will hold until Saturday morning. This weather alert will impact the coast, valley, gorge, and mountains.