PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The heart of Oregon wine country in Yamhill County’s Dundee is looking to bolster the city with park improvements, downtown development and building up the Riverside District.

The city recently received a $325,000 grant for park improvements and is building Tipsu Palach Park, which is what Mayor David Russ calls the city’s “first real park.”

Russ says Tipsu Palach is named after the Native American term meaning “land gift.”

“They used to harvest around this area. It’s a really great park we’re going to be building with that money,” Russ said, noting the park will include bike repair facilities and a covered picnic area.

Dundee is also seeing road improvements on downtown’s 9th street through the Gateway to Wine Country project — adding wider sidewalks and a median strip with plants.

“This should really spur downtown growth in our Commercial District,” Mayor Russ said.

A new hotel and an event center are also being built on the corner of 9th Street and 99W, Russ said, adding that all of it “is really going to springboard our future prosperity here in Dundee.”

That growth is continuing as Newberg Elementary School recently purchased land for a new elementary school, which the mayor says will be the first building in the Riverside District.

“The elementary school will be the first thing to really draw people into that area. It’s going to be a full, modern facility — right on what’s the edge of town now, but the very beginning of the Riverside District — it should really be a big charm for the City of Dundee,” Russ said.

According to the mayor, 900 homes are slated for the Riverside District.

“Any businessperson knows that if you’re not growing somewhat, you’re shrinking. And so, I’m trying to grow Dundee while simultaneously maintaining our rural charm and keep our city with a small feel.”