PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews rescued a man and woman who were stranded in the Columbia River after their inner tubes popped Monday night, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

At around 10:40 p.m., the duo was found clinging to wood that had piled up in the river’s Multnomah Channel, officials said.

CCFR said both people were wearing life jackets and after several passes were hoisted up on the bow of the boat. Once the two were onboard, the rescue team said they took them to the St. Helens marina where paramedics awaited.

Neither swimmer was reportedly hurt, which CCFR credits to the use of life jackets, saying “this incident, while emergent, could have had a dire outcome had both adults not elected to wear the proper personal floatation device/life jackets.”