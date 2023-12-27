PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Power outages are popping up across the Portland area Wednesday morning due to trees falling on power lines.

According to the Portland General Electric outage map, there are outages in east Portland, Southwest Portland, Beaverton and Cedar Hills with just under 2,500 people affected across the region.

There are also outages near Sandy and on Hayden Island with their causes still under investigation.

When the weather gets windy it’s important to remember to have a kit prepared with water, food, flashlights and other essentials.

Wednesday is expected to see windy conditions and rain starting in the morning, but things are expected to calm down and dry out by the evening.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.