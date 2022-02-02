Early spring or late winter? ‘Stumptown Fil’ makes prediction

Stumptown Fil, aka Filbert the Beaver at the Oregon Zoo, has made his prediction: an early spring for the Northwest. Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A furry forecaster, Filbert the Beaver at the Oregon Zoo – also known as Stumptown Fil – is calling for an early spring this year.

On Feb. 2, Filbert had a choice between two logs with yummy snacks on top to greet him. After picking a log and eating his food, he motioned towards a rolled up note that said, “early spring.”

Nationally, Punxsutawney Phil called for six more weeks of winter.

“Groundhogs like Punxsutawney Phil are fine for their part of the country,” said Christina Parr, a keeper at the Oregon Zoo’s North America section. “Here in the Northwest, though, we are beaver believers.”

However, Filbert did not have an impressive first showing after making his forecasting debut in 2020.

“That first year, Filbert also predicted an early spring, and in March we had to close the zoo because of snow and ice,” Parr said. “Then again, Punxsutawney Phil’s record isn’t so great either — you might be better off flipping a coin.”

KOIN 6 News meteorologist Joseph Dames said it’s a tough time to be a weather prognosticator in the Pacific Northwest.

“February and March, being our last scheduled months of winter, are trending warmer,” said Dames. “The sun angle changes; the days are getting longer (especially in March). Those variables tend to abate our chances for winter weather.”

He added, “However, February has been known to come in with a strong winter storm or two. We have had significant snowfall in February three of the last five years.”

Dames believes the chances of snow will lower as we near March and an early spring may be around the corner.

“Good luck to Stumptown Fil this year, it’s all in fun,” he said.

Even if meteorology doesn’t end up being Filbert’s strong suit, he does a great job connecting people with one of Oregon’s most iconic and misunderstood animals, according to Parr.

Born at the zoo in 2011, Filbert has acquired thousands of fans on the zoo’s social media channels. The Zoo said his industrious wood-gathering activities have earned him the title “branch manager.”

“Though Oregon is known for its beaver population, that hasn’t always been the case. In the 19th century, American beavers were hunted and trapped for their fur; by about 1900, they were almost gone from many of their original habitats,” added the zoo. “Pollution and habitat loss also affected their survival. In the last 100 years, thanks to re-establishment programs and hunting regulations, beavers have made a strong comeback. They are now listed as a species of least concern by the International Union of Conservation of Nature.”

Will Filbert be right this year? Only time will tell.