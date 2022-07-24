An earthquake was recorded in the Portland metro area on Sunday, July 24, 2022 (Screenshot/ U.S. Geological Survey).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake rattled the Portland metro area overnight Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded between Hillsboro and Aloha at 1:43 a.m. Sunday. The USGS said this earthquake had a depth of about 10.8 miles.

Scott Burns, a professor of geology at Portland State University, told KOIN 6 News the quake was likely movement on a deep fault that has not been previously mapped there.

Residents in several cities around the metro, including Beaverton, Hillsboro and Sherwood had reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake’s rumble stretched across the Oregon-Washington border with several people in Vancouver reporting they felt tremors.

“Earthquakes like this are rare in the Portland area — it reminds us that we are earthquake country,” Burns added.

Another earthquake was reported off the Oregon coast at 2:22 a.m. That quake was recorded as having a 4.0-magnitude and was about 244 miles west of Coos Bay.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the USGS said one person in Coos Bay had reported feeling that quake.

Burns said the earthquakes are unrelated.