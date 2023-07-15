Attendees will have the chance to win t-shirts, sunglasses and visors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Barbie party is underway for a popular record store in North Portland.

Since the film was announced in 2019, people have anxiously awaited “Barbie” — which features “The Suicide Squad” star Margot Robbie, “The Notebook” actor Ryan Gosling and “Ugly Betty” lead America Ferrera.

Fast forward about four years later, and the movie is just days away from its global debut on Friday, July 21. However, some fans are equally as excited about the movie’s soundtrack.

“Barbie: The Album” drops that same day — unless you’re available for one of the early listening parties being hosted by record stores across the country.

According to the official website, just one listening party is being held throughout the entire state of Oregon. This isn’t terrible news for Portlanders, who might not live too far away from the hosts at Vinyl Resting Place in the St. Johns neighborhood.

Owner Steve Cook says the album marketing team reached out directly to the neighborhood record shop to hold the event.

After being open for 26 years, Vinyl Resting Place has plenty of experience with listening parties — although this one is sure to beat the others on the pink scale.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m. Other than a first listen of the soundtrack that highlights artists such as Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish, the party also includes limited-edition merchandise.

All attendees are expected to receive a poster while supplies last. Guests will have a chance to win additional prizes including t-shirts, visors and heart-shaped sunglasses.

The event is limited to those who RSVP through Vinyl Resting Place’s social media or by calling the store at 503-247-9573.

Cook says he’s already received several RSVPs since the party’s announcement, and some Oregonians outside of Portland are planning to travel for the event.

“Some of them are driving quite a distance,” Cook said. “I had someone reach out from Ashland, Oregon, and ask to put three people down on the list.”

The record shop will also be accepting pre-orders for the CD that features an exclusive cover and “Barbie Dreams” by FIFTY FIFTY and Kaliii. The vinyl album will be available later on June 21.

Vinyl Resting Place is located on 8332 N Lombard St.