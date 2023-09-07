PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new exhibit is taking flight at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum as the state-of-the-art facility is now home to the Venom – a British post-war single-engine jet.

“We have a new mission, and we like to think of ourselves as the force of curiosity and courage so kids of all ages can have the confidence to take flight,” said Tyson Weinert, museum president and CEO. “And so, whatever it is you’re going to do in life, we like to think that cognitive triangle of: Are you curious enough to go explore something? Do you have the courage to try it? And if so, does that build confidence to then advance whatever it is you’re doing?”

He added, “we like to think that everything, not only do our exhibits embody that, but also featuring the people behind those exhibits because there’s so many amazing stories to tell and we’re excited to share that with our community and soon to be global community.”

This week marks the anniversary of the Venom’s first flight since it took off on Sept. 2, 1949, after it was designed and commissioned by the Royal Air Force.

“The aircraft itself was in service for nearly three decades, not only within the Royal Air Force but also supported a number of other countries that licensed the design,” Weinert explained. “While the aircraft is very capable, or was very capable as a fighter bomber, to me it really resonates because of the people that made this aircraft come together.”

“Because of the incredible dedication of our volunteers and our restoration team, they were able to put this back together in such a meaningful display,” Weinert said. “So, while we celebrate the aircraft itself, there really is a recognition of the dedication, the fortitude and the grit of all those people that committed hours, and hours, and hours of volunteer time over about a two-and-a-half-year period to make it this special exhibit that we have today.”