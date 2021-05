PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- At the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, health officials were getting vaccines to the elderly and eager who were willing to drive hours to get a shot. Now that they've gotten through that population, health leaders are targeting a different younger group of people with convenience.

Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick said there is a drop off in vaccination rates and unfilled appointments at both large and small vaccination clinics.