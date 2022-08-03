PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a 9-year-old boy from Tacoma who died in a skiing accident in Jan. 2021 is filing a lawsuit against Mt. Bachelor.

Brecken Boice was near the summit of the mountain when he crashed. He was flown to a hospital in Bend to undergo brain surgery but did not survive.

Brecken’s parents are now suing the resort, saying employees told them conditions were good and there was minimal ice. However, according to skiers on the hill, there had been dangerous, icy conditions on that part of the mountain.



KOIN 6 reached out to the resort and is waiting to hear back.

“Everyone at Mt. Bachelor continues to convey our deepest condolences to the family. While we cannot comment on the specifics of the case due to pending litigation, this is a tragedy which has affected our whole mountain community. Our thoughts and blessings are with the family,” said John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor Resort President and General Manager.