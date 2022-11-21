PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Thorns team captain Christine Sinclair hosted a book signing event at Powell’s City of Books in downtown Portland Saturday.

She was signing copies of her new memoir, “Playing the Long Game,” and copies sold out in 12 minutes.

Sinclair, a Canadian professional soccer player who’s been with the Thorns since 2013, has scored the most international goals of any men’s or women’s soccer player. She also played soccer in Portland while attending the University of Portland.

The new book chronicles the ups and downs of her career as a professional soccer player.

Sinclair said she hopes the book appeals to all audiences.

“For young kids it’s inspiration, chasing your dreams, working hard, things like that. But I think in general, it’s – a lot of people with athletes just see the successes, the victories, standing on a podium, things like that, and I think, I hope the book shows that it takes a lot of sacrifice, a lot of hard work,” she said.

The book is for sale at Powell’s Books and all other retailers now. It was published Nov. 1, 2022.