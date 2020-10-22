Fear PDX ready to scare this Halloween season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween is nearly a week away, which means time is running out for your chance to experience a haunted house.

Portland’s largest Halloween event is Fear PDX out in Northeast Portland. With new COVID-19 measures in place to ensure the safety of the guests, this longstanding haunted house experience is ready for anyone looking for a scare.

Find a full list of safety measures and ticketing information online.

