Fear PDX ready to scare this Halloween season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween is nearly a week away, which means time is running out for your chance to experience a haunted house.
Portland’s largest Halloween event is Fear PDX out in Northeast Portland. With new COVID-19 measures in place to ensure the safety of the guests, this longstanding haunted house experience is ready for anyone looking for a scare.
Find a full list of safety measures and ticketing information online.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.