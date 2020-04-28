Fighting to save the postal service while honoring lost workers

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker wears a mask and gloves while delivering mail near a Food Bank distribution for those in need, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, on April 9, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. Organizers said they had distributed food for 1,500 families amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

45 postal workers have died of COVID-19 across the nation in the last month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday is Workers Memorial Day, a day for mourning those who have died on the job as well as a day for continuing the fight towards more health and safety precautions at work.

While this year’s Workers Memorial Day rolls in during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, postal workers are getting hit hard. According to the Communities and Postal Workers United National, 45 postal workers have died of COVID-19 across the nation in the past month. They say 1,800 are confirmed with the disease and 9,000 are in quarantine.

Not only are they having to pay the ultimate price with lives of postal employees, The CPWUN says that the Postal Service’s revenue will be completely depleted in mere months. According to the Postmaster General, the United States Postal Service will run out of money by September. By the summer, mail volume is expected to drop by 50%.

Although the Postal Board of Governors has called on Congress to appropriate $25 billion in additional funds in order for the service to survive these unprecedented times. However, the Trump administration has pushed back.

The CPWUN says this is due to the administrations wanting to move towards the privatization of the USPS.

To celebrate Workers Memorial Day and to mourn those postal workers lost over the last year, a memorial, press conference and demonstration will be held at the East Portland Post Office on Southeast 7th Avenue. It begins at 10 a.m.