The business magazine asks travel experts and influencers to choose their favorite travel destination every year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you live in Portland, you’re already in one of the best travel destinations in the U.S., according to a list from Forbes magazine.

Earlier this spring, the business magazine asked travel experts and influencers to name their favorite places to visit in the nation. This resulted in a roundup that includes popular ski towns like Vail, Colo., ‘southern escapes’ like Savannah, Ga., and the Pacific Northwest’s very own City of Roses.

Kay Kingsman of The Awkward Traveller is the writer and blogger who deemed the city as a must-visit. Hailing from Southern California and currently based in Portland, Kingsman said her top-choice travel destination “is reemerging in 2023 with unprecedented growth in the food and beverage scene, both in quality and variety.”

The travel writer included Portland’s title as America’s reigning foodie city, and highlighted how many of the food businesses are owned by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.

More specifically, Kingsman recommended Matutitna and Masala Lab for breakfast bites, Thai spot Nong’s Khao Man Gai and soul-food-serving Heavy Plays for lunch, and James-Beard finalists Kann and República for dinner.

Kingsman additionally named some of her favorite local food carts including Erica’s Soul Food, Kim Jong Grillin and Speed-o Cappuccino.

As far as the travel writer’s non-food-related recommendations go, she says scheduling a workout at yoga studio Flow in the City and participating in the Deadstock Run Club are two ways visitors can stay active in the Rose City.

“You can also go at your own pace with a stroll through the Portland Japanese Garden, which added a new tea cafe, or explore the city on an urban hike and pop into a few locally owned small businesses for a little souvenir shopping — sales tax free,” she added.

In Forbes’ 2022 roundup, Central Oregon and Walla Walla, Wash., were featured among the best travel destinations in the U.S.