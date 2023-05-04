PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters put out a blaze Thursday morning that burned part of a North Portland home down to its support beam.

Portland Fire & Rescue says crews arrived at the fire near North Farragut Street and North Albina Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Exactly 10 minutes after tweeting crews were at the scene, PF&R said the main body of the fire had been extinguished.

Photos of the scene show smoke billowing between scorched support beams on what appears to be the backside of the house.

Part of a North Portland home was burned to its support beams on Thursday, May 4, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R). Part of a North Portland home was burned to its support beams on Thursday, May 4, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

There’s no word yet of any injuries.

Officials are working to determine what caused the fire.