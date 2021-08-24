Firefighter battling Middle Fork Complex fire killed in ‘accident’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A firefighter died while battling the Middle Fork Complex wildfire on Monday.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the firefighter was working on the Gale Fire within the complex when he was killed in an accident. No one else was injured.

No further details about the accident have been released at this time, but more details are expected later in the day. Numerous agencies are investigating.

The Middle Fork Complex is burning southeast of Eugene near Oakridge. It is currently estimated to be around 15,615 acres large and is 10% contained.