PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland Fire & Rescue firefighter is okay after he fell through the floor to the basement of a house fire, officials said.

PF&R says crews were dispatched to a residential fire around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the Concordia neighborhood in Northeast Portland. Upon arrival, the first engine crew forced entry into the residence to locate and extinguish the fire, officials said.

There was heavy smoke reported inside the residence but not a heavy presence of heat, and one of the members of the first team to enter the house fell from the first floor into the basement after the floor beneath him gave away, officials said.

The firefighter followed protocol by transmitting a mayday message with his location and told PF&R that when he took a step forward “the floor that was there, just wasn’t there anymore,” officials said. The rest of the crew was able to safely extract the firefighter, and the fire was extinguished shortly after, according to PF&R.

The displaced resident of the house was not at home when the flames broke out, and Red Cross is reportedly assisting in his living situation. PF&R Investigations Unit is currently determining a cause.