PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the Portland Mercado on Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze on Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road around 5:43 a.m. Firefighters initially reported that smoke was pushing out of one side of the market, and smoke also filled a communal area within one of the restaurants.

Crews said the blaze had been controlled by 6:07 a.m., but just a few minutes later, they noticed fire in the attic. PF&R called a second alarm for additional assistance around 6:15 a.m.

Later at 6:41 a.m., the agency reported that the fire had been extinguished, but Southeast Foster Road would remain closed and crews would continue working on the scene.

PF&R hasn’t revealed the cause of the fire.