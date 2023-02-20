Garage attached to Dundee home goes up in flames on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 (Courtesy: TVF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters saved several pets from a Dundee home after a fire erupted in the attached garage Monday morning.

Just after 7:15 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that crews were battling a fire off Northeast Big Fir Lane. After more than an hour, firefighters reported that the blaze was under control and was contained in the garage.

One person was treated and released at the scene.

Video of the scene shows flames bursting from one of two charred vehicles parked in the driveway. A cloud of smoke is also seen billowing from the garage.

Portland General Electric and firefighters from Dundee, Dayton and McMinnville responded to the blaze.

An investigation is underway to determine what started the fire.