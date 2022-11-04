PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.

According to the sheriff’s office, strong winds factored into the home’s escape from a Northeast Marine Drive marina — eventually floating to Washington state.

Officials said no one was inside the home when it detached and noted the owner is working with a contractor to secure the house.

As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina. November 4, 2022 (Courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office).

This comes as gusty winds and a total of 2-3 inches of rain are expected for the Portland metro area — bringing near-record rainfall to the region.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the entire Willamette Valley and the greater Portland-Vancouver area until 1 a.m. Saturday.