Forest Grove woman on cruise tested positive for coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Forest Grove woman who was stuck at sea on a cruise ship has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Kent and Rebecca Frasure were among thousands of people being quarantined on the ship off the coast of Japan. The couple told us they were nearing the end of their cruise when they were told they had to stay in their rooms.

Kent told KOIN 6 News his wife was taken to the hospital on Thursday night.

He said he tested negative for the virus and will stay quarantined on the ship. There are at least 61 people onboard, including eight Americans, that have confirmed infections.

